Nathalie, VA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Nathalie

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(NATHALIE, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Nathalie.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nathalie:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSOVqEX00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 South Boston, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in South Boston, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,756 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $2,756 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Lynchburg, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vascular Technology Travel Ultrasound Tech $2280/week- Lynchburg, VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Brookneal, VA

💰 $2,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 118 - Danville, VA Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Truck Drivers OTR 4K Sign

🏛️ Classic Carriers

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers 4K Sign Call (866) 893-5919 and apply online today! SMALL HOME TOWN FEEL WITH FAMILY ATMOSPHERE- RESPECT YOU DESERVE! *Involved with Wreaths Across America and Peach Tour* **$4 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Labor

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Brookneal, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is currently seeking outside general laborer for local manufacturing facility What's in it for you? 1st shift hours 6am to 230pm weekly paycheck $14.50 per hour What is the job? clean up and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 South Boston, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in South Boston, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $2,628 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $2,628 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Intermediate Care for a travel nursing job in Lynchburg, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Intermediate Care * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2174.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 South Boston, VA

💰 $2,174 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in South Boston, VA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Nathalie Digest

Nathalie, VA

Nathalie, VA
ABOUT

With Nathalie Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

