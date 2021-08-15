Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Roanoke

(ROANOKE, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Roanoke.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roanoke:

1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3276 / Week

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Opelika, AL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 / Week About ...

2. Maintenance Technician II & III

Maintenance Technician II & III Pay: $27.88 /hour Looking for a great opportunity and a way to jump-start your career? We are looking for Maintenance Technicians to join our team! Company Profile For ...

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $3276 / Week

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Opelika, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

4. Quality Inspector - WEEKLY PAY

IMMEDIATE NEED - WEEKLY PAY Pay: $15.00 per hour This job is located in Franklin, GA. Will be working in manufacturing environments sorting, inspecting, reworking, or being responsible for the ...

5. Entry Level Manager

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. New Pay Increase

SUPPORT AS STRONG AS A TANK We're proud of the driving family we've built over the years. We offer excellent opportunities for drivers seeking to strive and flourish in the transportation industry ...

8. Auto Mechanic

We are looking for an Auto Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, buses, and other ...

9. Flatbed Heavy Haul Driver - $1,500 Sign On Bonus

This position is for local residents only. Flatbed Heavy Haul Driver $1,500 Sign On Bonus! Don t let other carriers fool you on what you can EXPECT to earn. We provide you a guaranteed salary each ...

10. Truck Driver Class A CDL for Dedicated Account

DRIVERS AVERAGE $1200 - 1400 PER WEEK - 2000 MILES WEEKLY GUARANTEE $6,000 SIGN ON BONUS ONLY 3 MONTHS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! WEEKEND HOME TIME Baobab Logistics is looking for class a truck drivers ...