Work remotely in Albuquerque — these positions are open now

(Albuquerque, NM) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Virtual Customer Benefits Specialist - Remote Work from Home

🏛️ WRIGHT & ASSOCIATES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Benefits Specialist who is looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

2. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

3. Urgent Hiring: Call Center Representative: $16..5/hr

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In this tough time don't let the pandemic stop your career goals. Manpower is providing the work opportunity from the comfort of your home. We are hiring for Customer Service Representative - Remote ...

4. Remote Veteran Lynk Specialist

🏛️ Benelynk

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Training Class Begins on September 27 , 2021 Does the idea of applying your talents at a company that helps people and compensates well for doing so inspire you? We call it "doing good while ...

5. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

9. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

10. Administrative Assistant- Home Office -Albuquerque

🏛️ FRESQUEZ COMPANIES GROUP

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Albuquerque International Sunport - Albuquerque, NM Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $13.00 Hourly Travel ...