Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Work remotely in Albuquerque — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 7 days ago

(Albuquerque, NM) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSOVjIg00

1. Virtual Customer Benefits Specialist - Remote Work from Home

🏛️ WRIGHT & ASSOCIATES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Benefits Specialist who is looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Urgent Hiring: Call Center Representative: $16..5/hr

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In this tough time don't let the pandemic stop your career goals. Manpower is providing the work opportunity from the comfort of your home. We are hiring for Customer Service Representative - Remote ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Veteran Lynk Specialist

🏛️ Benelynk

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Training Class Begins on September 27 , 2021 Does the idea of applying your talents at a company that helps people and compensates well for doing so inspire you? We call it "doing good while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Administrative Assistant- Home Office -Albuquerque

🏛️ FRESQUEZ COMPANIES GROUP

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Albuquerque International Sunport - Albuquerque, NM Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $13.00 Hourly Travel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
325
Followers
363
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Working Remotely#Chanel#Home Customer Support#Sykes Home#Sc#Sd#Ut#Spanish#Az Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy