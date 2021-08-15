Cancel
Santa Nella, CA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Santa Nella

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Santa Nella.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Nella:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSOVWm700

1. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ Toni Truck Line Inc

📍 Turlock, CA

💰 $725,158 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Toni Truck Line Inc is hiring solo & team drivers for our dedicated DRY VAN freight routes from CA to TN, KY, IN, OH, TN, & MI. We are a family based company here in Fresno, CA & we hire drivers with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Rep Residential & Commercial Solar Exclusive Leads $150k+ yr

🏛️ SOLAR BROKERS

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $360,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Solar Energy Industry is GROWING AT A RECORD PACE! Solar energy in the United States is Booming! * In 2019, the solar industry generated $18 billion of investment in the American economy

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3456.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Turlock, CA

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Turlock, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/14/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Nurse Manager - Case Management

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent Case Management position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Modesto, CA and surrounding areas. * Preferred shifts

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Receptionist / Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Miceli-Watters, STAFFING PARTNERS

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our long-time, well established and growing client with an excellent reputation in the Construction industry is PARTNERING with STAFFING PARTNERS in search of an experienced Administrative Assistant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Turlock, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $24.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Specialty Pharmaceutical Territory Manger - Sacramento Area

🏛️ The Huddleston Group, Inc.

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A great opportunity to get your foot in the door to join a fast growing specialty pharmaceutical sales organization. Currently recruiting for a Specialty GI Territory Sales Representative position in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Front Desk Clerk

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

How would you like to earn $20.00 per hour for Front Desk CLerk work!? If so, you're in luck because Adecco is currently hiring for Job Developer Jobs located in Merced, California! Front Desk Clerk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management

🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aveanna Healthcare is growing!! We are seeking a Client Services Coordinator (CSC) to join our Modesto team. This person will be primarily responsible for recruitment, hiring, staffing, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Turlock, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

