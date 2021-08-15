Cancel
Homer, LA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Homer

Homer News Watch
 7 days ago

(HOMER, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Homer.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Homer:


1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Homer, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Administrative Assistant 3

🏛️ State of Louisiana

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supplemental Information ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 3 APPLICANTS MUST APPLY BY THE ANNOUNCEMENT DEADLINE. * The State of Louisiana only accepts online applications. Paper applications will not be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Skilled Electrical Technicians

🏛️ Craftsmen Contractors LLC

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Craftsmen Contractors is looking to hire Skilled Electrical Technicians for Minden, La . These are temp to permanent positions at a manufacturing facility. Must be able to pass a criminal background ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Arcadia, LA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Arcadia, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dedicated Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Meyer Logistics LLC

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Delivery Drivers to run in the South Central Region. Get more home time with this Dedicated Freight Now offering Sign on Bonuses to New Drivers! Asks our recruiting team today! Drivers with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL - Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Van Truckload drivers earn up to $0.46 per mile* starting pay. In this CDL driving job haul 95% no-touch freight mostly drop-and-hook averaging 1700-2300 miles per week and 400-450 miles per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | $100k-Year!

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kenan Specialty Products has Dedicated Company Truck Driver opportunities in your area! Join today to take advantage of our excellent pay & benefits packages, supportive terminal managers and great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Homer News Watch

Homer News Watch

Homer, LA
ABOUT

With Homer News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comments / 0

