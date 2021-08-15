Cancel
Fargo, GA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Fargo

Fargo Updates
 7 days ago

(FARGO, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fargo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fargo:


1. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2800.48 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lake City, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Music Instructor

🏛️ The Music Academy

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Private Music Instructor and Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will teach private music lessons and perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive ...

5. Live Oak - Driver - Non Emergency Transportation

🏛️ Alternative Transport Services

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver - Non Emergency Medical Transportation Our company is looking for a reliable DRIVER to help deliver great customer service on non-emergency medical transportation. We Provide Vehicle. Job Type ...

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

7. Registered Nurse | RN | DIAL (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Quick Haul Class A CDL Truck Driver | Dedicated

🏛️ Surrency Logistics

📍 Lake Park, GA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Basics: * Up to $2000 per week * Drivers will get home weekly * Operate within a regional radius * Driver unload required * Dedicated account * Ask about our sign-on bonus * Paid training The ...

10. Flatbed Coast to Coast Driver - Up to $99K yearly

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Fargo, GA

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS MAKE $75K - $99K WITH MULTIPLE ROUTE OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM! WE HAVE AN OPTION THAT WILL FIT YOUR LIFESTYLE. TALK WITH A RECRUITER TODAY! Call Us Now At (833) 667-1025

Fargo Updates

Fargo, GA
ABOUT

With Fargo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

