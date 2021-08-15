Hiring now! Jobs in Crane with an immediate start

(Crane, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Crane are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Podiatric Medical Receptionist

🏛️ Get job updates from Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENING podiatry office looking for a professional,detail oriented, dependable, quick learner to fill our receptionist position immediately. Experience with EClinicalWorks is a plus.

2. Residential Alarm Installation Technician

🏛️ Safe Streets USA

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"We exist to enhance the quality of life of people everywhere through protecting what they value most." In staying true to our SAFESTREETS' Mission Statement, we have immediate openings for Smart ...

3. Shop Hand - Delivery Driver

🏛️ Championx

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ChampionX has an immediate opening for a Shop Hand - Delivery Driver located in Odessa, TX .This is your opportunity to join a growing company offering a competitive base pay and benefits. What's in ...

4. Service Contractor

🏛️ Palm Harbor Homes Manufacturing

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Harbor Homes has an immediate opening for an Independent Service Contractor to perform Trim outs and warranty repairs on our manufactured homes in the Houston and surrounding areas. What's In It ...

5. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2460/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $2,460 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

6. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. Staff Attorney - Odessa

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Odessa, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest ...