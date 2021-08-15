Work remotely in Montague — these positions are open now
(Montague, MA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team
🏛️ The Mathews Agency
📍 Springfield, MA
💰 $220,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...
2. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative
🏛️ S&P Data LLC
📍 Montgomery, MA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...
3. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate
🏛️ S&P Data LLC
📍 Montgomery, MA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service
4. Account Executive (Advertising Agency)
🏛️ Market Mentors, LLC
📍 Springfield, MA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Full-time (not remote) - short commute from Hartford - just over the CT line! Agency Experience! Please send both your resume and cover letter telling us a bit about you and what you are looking for ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Springfield, MA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
6. Reviewer/Tasker - Springfield, MA
🏛️ One Federal Solution
📍 Springfield, MA
💰 $300 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Springfield - Springfield, MA Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...
7. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)
🏛️ Varsity Tutors
📍 Springfield, MA
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...
