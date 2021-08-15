Cancel
Norfork, AR

Job alert: These Norfork jobs are accepting applications

Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 7 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Norfork.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norfork:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSOUyOy00

1. AR - RT - Night Shift - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Respiratory Therapist needed ASAPRRT and CRT accepted Will take local candidates within 50 miles radius of facility COVID patient care is required Shift: Night Shift 7p-7a Specialty Type

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,965 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $2,965 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Labor - Truss Building

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Cotter, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penmac is now recruiting builders for a local truss company. This position is a great fit for someone looking to utilize construction and framing skills with a steady schedule unaffected by inclement ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Line Cook

🏛️ Ole Mill Tavern

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes, desserts, and appetizers * Plating prepared foods

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Adult Education Administrative Specialist / GED Examiner

🏛️ Arkansas State University-Mountain Home

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $23,257 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adult Education Admin Specialist/GED Examiner Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Full-Time Arkansas State University seeks applicants for a grant funded, full-time Administrative Specialist/GED ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse 7P - 7A 13 Weeks 189751

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Our current needs are Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Orthopedics - $2,707 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $2,707 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Orthopedics for a travel nursing job in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Orthopedics * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Norfork, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dedicated Specialized Truck Driver Job in Henderson, AR

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Henderson, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dedicated Specialized Truck Driver Job - Henderson, Arkansas Specialized ATV Polaris CDL-A Truck Driver - Specialized Division Looking to add some speed and excitement to your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Norfork Updates

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Travel Nursing#Ar#Asaprrt#Crt#Covid#Health Mountain Home#Rn Progressive Care Unit#Progressive Care Unit 3#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Arkansas State University#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Orthopedics#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Arkansas Specialized#Atv
