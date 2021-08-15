These Bliss companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Bliss, ID) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Bliss companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. Production Worker

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Production Associates in Jerome, ID! The position will be working production in the mill. The trained employee is responsible for: * Receiving * Bagging ...

3. Commercial Delivery Driver

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Delivery Drivers in Jerome, ID! Must have a Class A commercial driver's license. You will be doing production work as well as driving. Pay is $18.50 per ...

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 King Hill, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Boise, ID Hourly pay rate: $15.80 or more, plus up to $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

5. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054421 Location: 835 Blue Lake Blvd North Up to $10.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 PM ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

7. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

8. Entry-Level Production Operator

🏛️ Spears Manufacturing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spears Manufacturing headquartered in Sylmar California, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic valves, fittings, and pipe since 1969. We have immediate openings for Entry ...

9. Cheese Packaging

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Gooding, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a company that is hiring Immediately? If so, this job is for you! We are now hiring immediately for our Full Time Packager job in Gooding, ID. The pay rate is $17.00 per hour. 6pm ...

10. Powder Blend Operator

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Gooding, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a company that is hiring Immediately? If so, this job is for you! We are now hiring immediately for our Full Time Assembly Worker job in Twin Falls, . The pay rate is $17.75 per ...