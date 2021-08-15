Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

These Bliss companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Bliss, ID) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Bliss companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOUxWF00

1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Production Worker

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Production Associates in Jerome, ID! The position will be working production in the mill. The trained employee is responsible for: * Receiving * Bagging ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Commercial Delivery Driver

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Delivery Drivers in Jerome, ID! Must have a Class A commercial driver's license. You will be doing production work as well as driving. Pay is $18.50 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 King Hill, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Boise, ID Hourly pay rate: $15.80 or more, plus up to $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054421 Location: 835 Blue Lake Blvd North Up to $10.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 PM ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry-Level Production Operator

🏛️ Spears Manufacturing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spears Manufacturing headquartered in Sylmar California, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic valves, fittings, and pipe since 1969. We have immediate openings for Entry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Cheese Packaging

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Gooding, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a company that is hiring Immediately? If so, this job is for you! We are now hiring immediately for our Full Time Packager job in Gooding, ID. The pay rate is $17.00 per hour. 6pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Powder Blend Operator

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Gooding, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a company that is hiring Immediately? If so, this job is for you! We are now hiring immediately for our Full Time Assembly Worker job in Twin Falls, . The pay rate is $17.75 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
8
Followers
203
Post
681
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bliss, ID
City
Jerome, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Gooding, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ies Custom Staffing#Production Associates#Amazon Workforce Staffing#Restaurant Team#Cafe Rio Inc#U S Xpress#Cdl A Flatbed Truck#Western Express#Spears Manufacturing#Cheese Packaging Ascend#Full Time Assembly Worker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy