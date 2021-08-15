Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Superior

(SUPERIOR, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Superior companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Superior:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1640.16 / Week

BluePipes

Belleville, KS

$1,640 weekly

Full-Time



Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1640 ...

2. Physical Therapist

Supplemental Health Care

Belleville, KS

$1,000 weekly

Full-Time



Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing facility in Belleville, KS to provide them with a Physical Therapist ...

3. KS - SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST - Belleville - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

Lighthouse Medical Staffing

Belleville, KS

$44 hourly

Full-Time



Shift: Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech Therapist

4. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

Hogan Transportation

Burr Oak, KS

$80,000 yearly

Full-Time



Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

National Agents Alliance

Superior, NE

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time



***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1451.15 / Week

BluePipes

Belleville, KS

$1,451 weekly

Full-Time



TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

Superior, NE

$4,000 weekly

Full-Time



Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

Ryder - Grand Island, NE

Superior, NE

$6,000 weekly

Full-Time



Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

Hogan Transportation

Superior, NE

$90,000 yearly

Full-Time



Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver

Decker Truck Line, Inc.

Webber, KS

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time



Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...