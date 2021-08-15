Cancel
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County Schools students' first day of school is Monday, August 16

By Ben Smart
 7 days ago
Thousands of students will head back to the classroom for in-person learning in Davidson County Schools for the start of the fall semester on August 16, 2021.

There are about 18,000 students who attend Davidson County Schools, according to district data.

Masks are optional for students and staff in routine school settings, despite recommendations from the Davidson County Health Department and NCDHHS that everyone, including the fully-vaccinated, wear face coverings in K-12 schools.

Masks are required, however, on buses, due to difficulties with ventilation, social distancing, and other preventive measures.

Davidson County Schools has offered a school opening plan with COVID-19 safety measures, including guidance for visitors, face coverings, isolation/quarantine, cleaning protocols, and schools closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Davidson County Schools 2021-2022 academic calendar can be found here.

