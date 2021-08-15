Work remotely in Seguin — these positions are open now

(Seguin, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Customer Care Program Specialist - Work from Home - Sequin,TX

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

4. Associate Sales Agent Remote

🏛️ National General Insurance (An Allstate Company)

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Previous Sales Experience is NOT Required, but a Motivated, Outgoing & Positive Attitude is! Come and see why National General Insurance has been voted as a "Great Place to Work" for 2 Years in a Row ...

5. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 New Braunfels, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will ...

6. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cibolo, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ All Web Leads

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1750 Sign-on Bonus! Work from home and earn $20/hour plus commissions! Here at the AWL Insurance Agency, our agents focus on helping consumers untangle the complexities of Life, Health, and Medicare ...

9. Insurance Sales Professional

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these unprecedented times the HealthMarkets career opportunity gives you the capability to work-from-home and build your business by virtually connecting with your clients. We offer you year ...

10. Remote - Medicare Benefit Advisor

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Live Oak, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Previous Sales Experience is NOT Required, but a Motivated, Compassionate & Optimistic Attitude is! Come and see why National General Insurance has been voted as a "Great Place to Work" for 2 Years ...