Gary, WV

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Gary

Gary Post
 7 days ago

(GARY, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gary companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gary:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSOUs6c00

1. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Princeton, WV

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Tazewell, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Tazewell, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Picker Packer

🏛️ Saunders Staffing, Inc.

📍 Bastian, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Picker and Packers (also known as Pick Packers) usually work in retail, logistics, wholesale or manufacturing warehouses and distribution centres. 'Pick' refers to choosing and picking up the items ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Food Service Worker

🏛️ Saunders Staffing, Inc.

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Saunders Staffing is hiring ten food service workers, cooks, servers, utility workers and more in the Bluefield area. Experience preferred, must have dark pants and shoes, shirt will be provided. GED ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Office Assistant | Clerical

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Marion, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have strong organizational skills? Do you also have proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel? Luttrell Staffing Group is now recruiting for Office Assistant | Clerical . Key duties and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Custodian

🏛️ Diversified Maintenance

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For over 40 years, Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States. We are a community of over 10,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Princeton, WV

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1836 per week in VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Richlands, VA

💰 $1,836 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Gary, WV
ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

