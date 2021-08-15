Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in North San Juan

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in North San Juan.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in North San Juan:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4536 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $4,536 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Yuba City CA and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

4. Structural Engineering Manager (Relocation Offered)

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Olivehurst, CA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Structural Engineering Manager needed for reputable, high-growth precast concrete construction and manufacturing industry leader! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Colin Callahan Are you a fit? Easy Apply ...

5. Working Foreman

🏛️ Yuba County Water Agency

📍 Dobbins, CA

💰 $139,068 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working Foreman Bargaining Unit Position Salary: $139,068.80/year or $66.86/hour Deadline to apply is August 24, 2021 by 9:00PM PT Class specifications are intended to present a descriptive list of ...

6. Skilled Nursing LVN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing agency, that has partnered with a skilled nursing facility in Oroville, CA to provide a Licensed Vocational ...

7. CA - PTA - Gridley - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gridley, CA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PTA needed 6-8 hours a day. M-F. 90% Productivity. 13 week need. 4 hours unbillable orientation Shift: Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapy Assistant

8. Skidder Operator - Heel-Boom Operator - Logging

🏛️ JW Bamford

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skidder Operator -Heelboom Operator FLSA Classification: Nonexempt Salary Range: Pay is based on experience and assumed responsibilities. Range is $23.00 to $25.00 per hour. Reports to: Logging ...

9. Tow Truck Operator

🏛️ C & F Towing, Inc.

📍 Marysville, CA

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company is seeking a Tow Truck Operator for the greater Yuba-Sutter Region. Qualified applicants will possess the following: 1. Minimum 1 year verifiable experience 2. Must be at least 25 years old ...

10. Customer Service Representative / CSR

🏛️ ABT Plumbing, Electric, Heat & Air

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABT Plumbing, Electric, Heat & Air of Auburn, CA is looking to hire a full-time Customer Service Representative / CSR to assist clients in our office. Are you an experienced and outgoing customer ...