Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Scottville

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Companies in Scottville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scottville:

1. Owner Operator Truck Driving Job in Shelby, MI

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Shelby, MI

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Owner Operator Truck Driving Job - Shelby, Michigan CDL-A Owner Operator - Ask About Our New Pay Increase! $5,000 Transition Bonus for current Owner Operators moving to USA Truck! Here ...

2. Experienced Roofing Laborer

🏛️ Bob's Roofing Co. Inc.

📍 Manistee, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time experienced roofing laborers needed. Pay is based on roofing experience and determined when hired. This is a physically demanding job that can mean working at different heights and in all ...

3. Assembly/Shipping/Fabrication/Welding/Paint - $13.00 - $14.00 /

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assembly/Shipping/Fabrication/Welding/Paint - $13.00 - $14.00 / hour - Temp to Hire Position Manpower is currently seeking individuals for a small, family-run office furniture manufacturer in ...

4. Driver

🏛️ ACT NEMT LLC

📍 Baldwin, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500.00 SIGN ON INCENTIVE Drivers needed, Full-Time, Mon.-Fri. (Weekends also available in most areas for extra compensation). Providing non-emergency medical transportation service around your area

5. Inspectors needed- Start ASAP - $15

🏛️ Peoplelink Staffing Solutions

📍 Shelby, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Inspects in-process production by confirming specifications, conducting visual and measurement tests, communicating required adjustments to production supervisor. Approves finished ...

6. CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Nussbaum

📍 Custer, MI

💰 $1,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Run out of Manistee, MI * $2000 Sign On Bonus: $1,000 paid out after 1 week and $1,000 after 3 months! * Immediate holiday pay eligibility through New Year's. * $0.53/mile + initial $0.02 ...

7. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is now hiring for one of our most popular dedicated lanes with $1000 Minimum Weekly Pay! USX offers great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

8. Students & Recent CDL-A Truck Driver Grads

🏛️ NTB Trucking

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs CDL-A grads: Your truck driver career will really go places with NTB! Your CDL-A truck driving career gets off to a great start when you join NTB! Our 4-week paid driver ...

9. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - MI

🏛️ NTB Trucking

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Michigan CDL-A Regional Truck Driver Jobs with New Pay Package Regional routes with new, higher pay package open now in the Standwood, MI, area for CDL-A truck driver professionals! Enjoy NTB ...

10. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Pentwater, MI

💰 $98,264 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,890*Up to Annual $98,264* High paying Dedicated position with Dollar General in your area! This home weekly position has an average of 15 stops per week with a Dedicated account ...