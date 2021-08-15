Cancel
South Bend, IN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in South Bend

South Bend Digest
 7 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these South Bend companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in South Bend:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOUoow00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Surgical ICU (SICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in IN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mishawaka, IN

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager Assistant Manager

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (DB)

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager/Assistant General Manager - South Bend, IN At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager or Assistant General ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Mishawaka, IN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Production- Pay Rate:$17.75- 19.75/hour

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Hoosier Tank is looking for 50 General Production Workers for their facility in South Bend. Shift Hours: Monday-Saturday 1st shift: 6am - 4pm *working 8-10 hours of OT per week 2nd shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ CMP Partners

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Agent to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in order to drive company revenue

Click Here to Apply Now

8. 2nd Shift Shipping Clerk

🏛️ The Wood Companies

📍 Niles, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2nd Shift Shipping/Receiving Clerk Wood Staffing is hiring for a growing Niles, MI company who offers a clean and friendly work environment with a competitive benefit package once hired in. We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Merchandiser - Sign-on Bonus + Mileage Reimbursement

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 Niles, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: This position has a $1,000 sign-on bonus. * Pay: $15.70 / hour + mileage reimbursement * Benefits: Medical, dental, vision + more * Shift: 1st (6am) or 2nd (2pm) shift. Candidates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Produce Production Team Member

🏛️ Pure Green Farms

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greenleaf Holdco LLC South Bend, IN 46613 Full-time Job details Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 10+ Full Job Description Job Description: Pure Green Farms is currently seeking a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

