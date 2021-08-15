Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these South Bend companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in South Bend:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

3. Surgical ICU (SICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in IN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mishawaka, IN

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. General Manager Assistant Manager

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (DB)

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager/Assistant General Manager - South Bend, IN At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager or Assistant General ...

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Mishawaka, IN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

6. General Production- Pay Rate:$17.75- 19.75/hour

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Hoosier Tank is looking for 50 General Production Workers for their facility in South Bend. Shift Hours: Monday-Saturday 1st shift: 6am - 4pm *working 8-10 hours of OT per week 2nd shift ...

7. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ CMP Partners

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Agent to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in order to drive company revenue

8. 2nd Shift Shipping Clerk

🏛️ The Wood Companies

📍 Niles, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2nd Shift Shipping/Receiving Clerk Wood Staffing is hiring for a growing Niles, MI company who offers a clean and friendly work environment with a competitive benefit package once hired in. We are ...

9. Merchandiser - Sign-on Bonus + Mileage Reimbursement

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 Niles, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: This position has a $1,000 sign-on bonus. * Pay: $15.70 / hour + mileage reimbursement * Benefits: Medical, dental, vision + more * Shift: 1st (6am) or 2nd (2pm) shift. Candidates ...

10. Produce Production Team Member

🏛️ Pure Green Farms

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greenleaf Holdco LLC South Bend, IN 46613 Full-time Job details Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 10+ Full Job Description Job Description: Pure Green Farms is currently seeking a ...