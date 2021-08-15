Cancel
Hana, HI

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hana

Posted by 
Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 7 days ago

(HANA, HI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hana.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hana:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSOUnwD00

1. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $3080/week- Wailuku, HI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Wailuku, HI

💰 $3,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - RNFA - Registered Nurse First Assist - $1906.01 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wailuku, HI

💰 $1,906 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Registered Nurse First Assist Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Wailuku, HI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Wailuku, HI

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Wailuku, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes!! in local stores of a large national retail chain. Training is at $15 per hour for up to a week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative Account Manager (Essential Service)

🏛️ Maui Disposal Service

📍 Wailuku, HI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESSENTIAL SERVICE Join the largest locally owned and operated commercial waste management company on Maui. This position will be responsible for all aspects of promoting and developing new sales for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Fedex Ground Delivery Driver

🏛️ ISLANDWIDE COURIER INC.

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FedEx Ground Pickup and Delivery Driver (Maui/Oahu) We are currently hiring full time drivers. Islandwide Courier Inc is a a delivery company contracted with FedEx Ground seeking self-motivated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Food Distribution Coordinator

🏛️ HiEmployment

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Food Distribution Coordinator This position is assisting a local non-profit organization with their weekly community Maui Sunday Market and assisting the Food Truck that is currently feeding those in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Warehouse Order Selector - Start at $15/Hour + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Maui, HI - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Hana, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FRESHPOINT IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Kahului, HI Pay Starts at $15/Hour $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Full Benefits Package including Medical/Dental/Vision/Life & more About Freshpoint: We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Makawao, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Superintendent Construction

🏛️ aloha Tiny Hale's LLC

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Build tiny homes be my eyes and ears. From trailer fabrication, to metal framing walls, drywall hanging/finishing, tongue and groove interior and exterior, metal roofing and siding, plumbing, solar ...

Click Here to Apply Now

