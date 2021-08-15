Cancel
Melbourne, FL

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Melbourne

Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 7 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Melbourne.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Melbourne:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOUlAl00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $4,809 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $4,809 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Melbourne, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Business to Business Sales

🏛️ Colonial Life

📍 Merritt Island, FL

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tired of not making what your worth? Do you want to find a career that helps others and compensates you well? Are you a competitive hard worker who is willing to be coached and taught? We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Cocoa Beach, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Our Mission & Values Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company's mission is to help as many people as possible pursue their total vocation's as members of society by creating an ever-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative (Network Control Specialist)

🏛️ Indotronix Avani Group

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative (Network Control Specialist) US CITIZEN only 12 Months Pay Rate-$30/hr on w2 (Conversion salary of $50 - $60K) Candidates must have a flexible schedule. The typical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Account Manager Business Development

🏛️ AEROBASE GROUP

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recent College Graduates looking for the start to their career? We are seeking a Account Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Car Rental Sales Representative

🏛️ Instant Luxury Rentals

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Car Rental Sales Representative Instant Luxury Rentals is seeking Car Rental Representative for our Contact Center's Customer Service team! Our Customer Service Representatives answer general ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Admin

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: * Responsible for handling office related duties including- answering phones, labeling, responding to emails, assisting with inventory. * This is a large art producer for theme parks in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level Assembler

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Think the best job opportunities are far away? Think again. Great opportunities are right here in your backyard. Kelly® Professional & Industrial is looking for entry-level Assembler I to work at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Electronic Assembly Technician

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY TECHS $13/HR Description: -Assemble electronic products -Component prepping -Slide line assembly - Operate automated equipment - Manual assembly by hand tools and automated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
107
Followers
177
Post
7K+
Views
With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

