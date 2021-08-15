Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Hammond

(HAMMOND, LA) Companies in Hammond are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hammond:

1. Life Insurance Agent-High Compensation

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 Covington, LA

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We are looking for Licensed and non License people who want to change their life

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Registered Nurse (Hospice) - Traveler

🏛️ Healthcare Support

📍 Covington, LA

💰 $2,518 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced Registered Nurse (Hospice) looking for a new Travel/Temp opportunity in Covington, LA with a prestigious Nationwide home health company? Do you want the chance to advance your ...

4. Sales Rep / Weekly Pay / Full Benefits Package / Paid Training

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Denham Springs, LA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION SERVICE INDUSTRY, HOSPITALITY, AND SALES SPECIALISTS! RECENT HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE GRADS! Safe Haven Security is the #1 Largest authorized ADT dealer. We are looking to fill the Outside ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Consultant

🏛️ Team WCPS of US

📍 Mandeville, LA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

6. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ DBMC Restaurant Group

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DBMC Restaurants are looking for KITCHEN and BAR/SERVICE MANAGERS for our upcoming Walk On's Sports Bistreaux Hammond, LA. The restaurant will open in June/July of 2021. Come join the best team ...

7. Local

🏛️ DRW Services LLC

📍 Robert, LA

💰 $1,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Daily (Night Driving) Home Daily/local - Drivers need to live within 60 miles of the DC. Drivers work a 6 day work week, off for 34 hour reset weekly. Drivers will slip seat in a day cab and ...

8. Commercial Electrician

🏛️ Electrician

📍 Covington, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2 YEAR JOB I am looking for a number of electricians for a large hospital addition in the Covington area. This job will last for 2 years and have OVERTIME. Must have a minimum of 5 years doing ...

9. Front Office Coordinator

🏛️ Alvarez Dental

📍 Mandeville, LA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our dental office in Mandeville is hiring a full-time Front Office Coordinator position! Position duties include answering phones, scheduling patients, appointment reminders, collecting payments ...

10. HOLDENRoute Driver

🏛️ Darling Ingredients

📍 Holden, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Darling Ingredients is looking to hire a Route Driver in the Holden, LA area. Are you ready to take your CDL driving career to the next level with a stable worldwide company? This route delivery ...