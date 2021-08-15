Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Mt Vernon

(MT VERNON, IL) Companies in Mt Vernon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Vernon:

1. Associate Attorney

🏛️ O'Flaherty Law

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a rapidly growing law firm, featuring an energetic, established, creative and dynamic team of attorneys and paralegals. Our firm engages in several areas of law, including family law, probate ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Nason, IL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (HS)

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring General Managers in our Centralia Market! At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager you: * Are the leader of a multi-million ...

4. Seed Technician / Field production support - 2nd / 3rd shifts

🏛️ Advance Services Inc

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seed Technician - Seasonal through March, 2022 with possible extension Second and Third Shifts Job Includes Forklift operation - so you must have a current, valid driver's license Centrailia, IL ...

5. Temp to Hire: Entry level Assembly Line Position in Centralia,

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for entry level production positions that are available in Centralia, IL with immediate job placements. Do you want to utilize your high school education or equivalent to gain a ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,470/Week

🏛️ K & B Transportation - Rochelle Dedicated

📍 Nason, IL

💰 $1,470 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Dedicated - Up To $1,470 Per Week K&B Transportation is an OTR refrigerated carrier. We offer a fleet of late model Freightliner Cascadias with ...

7. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Nason, IL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

8. Associate Attorney

🏛️ Law Office of Aaron M. Hopkins

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Associate Attorney to become a part of our team! You will represent clients in legal proceedings, draw up legal documents and advise clients on legal transactions. Responsibilities

9. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ RDE, Inc

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and ...

10. Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Mcleansboro, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three ...