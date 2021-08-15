Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Montgomery, AL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Remote Call Center Specialist

🏛️ TRC Staffing Services

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRC Staffing is actively interviewing for Work from Home Call Center Specialists for our client in Montgomery, AL! This is a full-time, 40 hours a week position. If you are someone who thrives in the ...

2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work

🏛️ The Monteith Group

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from home

🏛️ Healthcare Outsourcing Network, LLC

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a company located in Lakewood Colorado with clients around the United States, and we are currently looking to fill openings for at home Customer Service Reps/Patient Account Reps. Patient ...

5. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ TRC Staffing

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Call Center Reps TRC Staffing Services has partnered with Convergent Outsourcing to hire Full Time Remote - Call Center Reps for their growing client - We need 30 full time individuals that ...

6. Customer Service Agent - Remote

🏛️ Career Personnel

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring (5) Customer Service Agents who want to enjoy working from home. The schedule is Monday through Friday from 08:00 am to 05:00 pm. The pay rate is $12.00 per hour. You will need to ...

7. Licensed Inbound Sales Work From Home

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Active Property & Casualty or Personal Lines license required This position doesn't provide training to obtain a license, so you must have an active license to sell insurance to be hired into this ...

8. Call Center Sales Agent - MUST RESIDE IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA

🏛️ Allied Global

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLICATIONS WILL ONLY BE CONSIDERED IF: * YOU CURRENTLY RESIDE IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA * MEET ALL THE WORK FROM HOME REQUIREMENTS * YOU HAVE AT LEAST ONE YEAR OF SALES EXPERIENCE APPLY AND BE PART ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

10. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...