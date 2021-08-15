Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Greenville require no experience

(Greenville, SC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Greenville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Data Entry Support Specialist

🏛️ Ingram Micro Inc

📍 Greer, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Who is Ingram Micro? Ingram Micro is an integral part of the technology and commerce ecosystems, helping our partners grow and thrive through the creation and delivery of Information ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Consult Potential Customers

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We completely train, so no industry experience is required. We pay weekly, provide benefits, and are looking to this week. Daily activities include Inbound and outbound calling, setting appointments ...

3. Contract Data Entry

🏛️ Insight Financial Staffing & Search Group

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local engineering firm seeking a CONTRACT data entry specialist to assist the purchasing team. The contract period should last approximately 2-3 months with the potential to extend further should ...

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Cedar Mountain, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DRT4 Mills River (Starting Pay $16.50 /h*r+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRT4 - Mills River - 394 Fanning Fields RD, Mills River, NC Compensation

5. Appointment Setter (Entry Level) $16-$21 Per Hour, No Experience!

🏛️ Avolta

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Driven and Competitive Individuals for Solar Company Avolta Power is actively seeking hard workers who are looking for the right company to build their career with. We are willing to train ...

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

9. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...