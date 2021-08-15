Get hired! Job openings in and around La Crosse

(LA CROSSE, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in La Crosse.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse:

1. Insurance Agent-Free Trainings

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Director of Product Design & Engineering

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industry leader and pioneer of the carbon-fiber musical bows seeking a Director of Product Design and Engineering! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Marissa Okun Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking ...

3. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

4. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

6. Sales Representative: Pre-Qualified, Inbound Leads

🏛️ LAPA

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an Estate Planning Service Provider with 40 years' experience helping middle age and senior customers plan and protect their future. We are looking for seasoned sales professionals who can ...

7. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Brownsville, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

8. Junior Staff Accountant

🏛️ Jobot

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High Performance Restaurants Services Company seeks JR Staff Accountant w/ 2 Yrs Exp This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kevin Ross Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

9. Warehouse Unloader

🏛️ Capstone Logisitcs

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our growing team! We are looking for motivated individuals who want to further their career in warehousing with Capstone Logistics. Capstone Logistics is part of The Transportation and Logistics ...

10. Life Insurance Agent- No Experience Needed!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Onalaska, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...