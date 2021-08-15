Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Get hired! Job openings in and around La Crosse

Posted by 
La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 7 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in La Crosse.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSOUgl800

1. Insurance Agent-Free Trainings

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Director of Product Design & Engineering

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industry leader and pioneer of the carbon-fiber musical bows seeking a Director of Product Design and Engineering! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Marissa Okun Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative: Pre-Qualified, Inbound Leads

🏛️ LAPA

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an Estate Planning Service Provider with 40 years' experience helping middle age and senior customers plan and protect their future. We are looking for seasoned sales professionals who can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Brownsville, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Junior Staff Accountant

🏛️ Jobot

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High Performance Restaurants Services Company seeks JR Staff Accountant w/ 2 Yrs Exp This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kevin Ross Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Warehouse Unloader

🏛️ Capstone Logisitcs

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our growing team! We are looking for motivated individuals who want to further their career in warehousing with Capstone Logistics. Capstone Logistics is part of The Transportation and Logistics ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Life Insurance Agent- No Experience Needed!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Onalaska, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
51
Followers
183
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Paid Holidays#Wi#Life#Med Surg#Registered Nurses#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Jr Staff Accountant W#Exp#Capstone Logistics#Family First Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy