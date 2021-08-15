Cancel
Piedmont, MO

Job alert: These Piedmont jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Piedmont Times
 7 days ago

(PIEDMONT, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Piedmont.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Piedmont:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOUfsP00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Silva, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Silva, MO

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Silva, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Greenville, MO

💰 $86,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Silva, MO

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Piedmont, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,250-$1,500/Week Min.

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Walmart Dedicated MO

📍 Piedmont, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated St. James, MO Route - Home Weekends!!! $1,250.00-$1,500.00/wk Minimum Guaranteed! Plus $5,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Piedmont, MO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Lodi, MO

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Silva, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Piedmont Times

Piedmont Times

Piedmont, MO
33
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Piedmont Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

