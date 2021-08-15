Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Scottsbluff

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Scottsbluff.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Scottsbluff:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3456 per week in NE

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

4. Registered Respiratory Therapist | RRT | RESP (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $59 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

5. Help Desk Support

🏛️ GERING VALLEY PLUMBING & HEATING, INC

📍 Gering, NE

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for good-looking energetic and professional person To ensure success, someone who works well with a small team and is willing to learn. Training is conduct online or at our site ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.50 - $12.00 /hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

8. Family Support Worker

🏛️ Family4ward, Inc.

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Direct Care Provider, you work directly with at risk families. You will help families work on goals that include: parenting skills, setting healthy boundaries with others, resource acquisition ...

9. HVAC Installer69361

🏛️ Independent Plumbing & Heating

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Installer69361 to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3304.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $3,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Scottsbluff, NE. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3304.8 / ...