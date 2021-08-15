Hiring Now: These roles are open in Corsicana

(CORSICANA, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Corsicana.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Corsicana:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Springboard Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Corsicana, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Service Plumber

🏛️ THE BLUE COLLAR RECRUITER

📍 Mabank, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is the top provider of the essential Residential Plumbing Services in the NE Texas area because they believe that when they treat their employees well, their employees will take great care ...

4. Licensed Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker F/T or P/T

🏛️ Supportive Care

📍 Mexia, TX

💰 $450 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supportive Care is hiring Licensed Psychologist & Clinical Social Worker's Supportive Care is a behavioral health company with an extraordinary team of clinicians providing a full range of ...

5. Mental Health Counselor

🏛️ Next Step Community Solutions

📍 Waxahachie, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Next Step Community Solutions Next Step Community Solutions is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are a thirty-seven-year-old Tyler, Texas based 501c3 nonprofit organization that works in the ...

6. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Capstone Logisitcs

📍 Ennis, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Associate Ennis, TX Join our growing team! We are looking for motivated individuals who want to further their career in warehousing with Capstone Logistics. Capstone Logistics, is part of ...

7. Machine Operator - Full Time With Benefits - $18/h

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Ennis, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing company in Ennis, TX is looking to hire Machine Operators for a full time opportunity! Training provided, overtime opportunity and room for growth Description: Machine Operations of the ...

8. Material Handler

🏛️ Graham Personnel Services

📍 Ennis, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description GPS is hiring for manufacturing/ material handler positions! We have jobs paying $15 with a lot of Overtime Time and half pay opportunities. Call me ASAP so I can help you find your ...

9. Laborer

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals-Athens

📍 Malakoff, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Express Employment Professionals is seeking MULTIPLE Plant Laborers to join our team in the Malakoff, TX area! Pay : $13.50 per hour Location : Malakoff, TX Company : Acme Brick Duties and ...

10. Onsite *INBOUND CALLS* Customer Service Representative

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MMC IS HIRING!! CUSTOMER SERVICE REPS FOR CALL CENTER Start Date: 09/21/21 * Work Location: 891 West Corsicana Street , Athens, TX 75751 * Pay Rate: $11.54/hr. - $12.02/hr. * Hours of Operation: (M-F ...