Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Wilsons require no experience
(Wilsons, VA) These companies are hiring Wilsons residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Petersburg, VA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
2. Entry Level Sales
🏛️ US Health Advisors
📍 Richmond, VA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
USHealth Advisors is looking for individuals driven to succeed! We have experienced unprecedented growth within the last 10 years with more than a billion dollars a year in sales. In order to reach ...
3. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15
📍 Petersburg, VA
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Midlothian, VA
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...
5. Manager Trainee
🏛️ McDonalds
📍 Blackstone, VA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our team is hiring motivated manager trainees, starting pay up to $13 / hr for full time and quick service restaurant experience This posting is for management jobs with an independent McDonald's ...
