Wilsons, VA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Wilsons require no experience

Posted by 
Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 7 days ago

(Wilsons, VA) These companies are hiring Wilsons residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

2. Entry Level Sales

🏛️ US Health Advisors

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

USHealth Advisors is looking for individuals driven to succeed! We have experienced unprecedented growth within the last 10 years with more than a billion dollars a year in sales. In order to reach ...

3. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Midlothian, VA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

5. Manager Trainee

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Blackstone, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our team is hiring motivated manager trainees, starting pay up to $13 / hr for full time and quick service restaurant experience This posting is for management jobs with an independent McDonald's ...

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
ABOUT

With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

