Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Wilsons require no experience

(Wilsons, VA) These companies are hiring Wilsons residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

2. Entry Level Sales

🏛️ US Health Advisors

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

USHealth Advisors is looking for individuals driven to succeed! We have experienced unprecedented growth within the last 10 years with more than a billion dollars a year in sales. In order to reach ...

3. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Midlothian, VA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

5. Manager Trainee

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Blackstone, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our team is hiring motivated manager trainees, starting pay up to $13 / hr for full time and quick service restaurant experience This posting is for management jobs with an independent McDonald's ...