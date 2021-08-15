Get hired! Job openings in and around Red Lodge

(RED LODGE, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Red Lodge.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Red Lodge:

1. Registered Nurse - Home Health - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who may be permanently disabled, recovering from major surgery, or suffering from chronic illnesses in the comfort of their own ...

2. Regional Hazmat Tanker CDL A Drivers 85K Yr GUARANTEED

🏛️ AGP LLC

📍 Columbus, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Tube Trailer Drivers-$85K GUARANTEED $5K Sign-on Paid in 30 days! Hotel Stay Hazmat & Tanker Needed Location: Billings, Montana Please Apply On-line Below or Call (844) 862-3229! Join ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Columbus, MT

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Columbus, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

5. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Columbus, MT

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Columbus, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

6. CNA 3 - 12hr night shifts per week 13 Weeks 189963

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Company Overview: Our current needs are Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Job Summary No travel experience is necessary ...

7. MT -Home Health/Hospice RN Days w/call - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The incumbent is a licensed professional who provides direct and indirect client care services primarily delivered on an intermittent basis primarily in the client's place of residence. In the case ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Billings, MT

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2584 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $2,584 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Red Lodge, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2584 / Week ...

10. Registered Nurse - Manager - 13 Week Contract ($2080/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $2,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're excited to offer a Management position for a Registered Nurse with experience overseeing the recruitment, supervision and retention of nursing staff for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...