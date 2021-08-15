A job on your schedule? These Muskegon Heights positions offer flexible hours

(Muskegon Heights, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Muskegon Heights are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Hudsonville, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. CDL A COMPANY DRIVER - Great Benefits - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Bay Shippers LLC

📍 Grandville, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

AT BAY SHIPPERS, DRIVERS ENJOY COMPETITIVE PAY, GREAT BENEFITS AND FLEXIBLE SCHEDULES = Full and Part Time Welcome * Drivers Average up $1,300 Per Week * Mileage Pay plus Per Diem * All Dispatched ...

3. General Production- DIRECT HIRE! Full Time or Part Time

🏛️ Michigan Spring and Stamping

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Did you recently lose your job due to COVID-19? Are you looking for another career to call home? Michigan Spring and Stamping is still operating and looking to hire! Please note that incomplete ...

4. Merchandiser Part Time

🏛️ Alliance Beverage Distributing

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Benefits: * Competitive Pay. Depending on experience, merchandisers can start out as much as $14.00 per hour (minimum of $13.50). * Mileage and Gas Reimbursement. We reimburse $0.37 ...

5. Custodians / Cleaners

🏛️ Allendale Public Schools

📍 Allendale, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Custodians/Cleaners Allendale Public Schools is accepting applications for Custodial/Cleaners Part-time 2nd shift, it may include some weekend work. Starting wage is $12.00/hr. We are looking for ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...