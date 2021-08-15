Cancel
Farmville, VA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Farmville

Posted by 
Farmville Today
 7 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) Companies in Farmville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Farmville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOUZWv00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Keysville, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Keysville, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vascular Technology Travel Ultrasound Tech $2160/week- Farmville, VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Child Care Worker

🏛️ Firefly Childcare New Dorset Llc

📍 Powhatan, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking multiple employees with various specializations, hours and responsibilities. Job Summary * Attends to children ages 3 years old to 8th grade at our childcare institution (will be specialized ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative and Office Specialist

🏛️ Optimize Manpower Solutions, Inc.

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duration: 08/17/2021 to 08/17/2022 Working Hours: 8am-4:30 pm Monday-Friday Dress Code: Business Casual Knowledge, skills, education, and/or experience : * Knowledge of basic business and office ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Keysville, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Keysville, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Physical Therapist - COVID19 - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Farmville, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Registered Nurse (RN/29 Hours Per Week)

🏛️ Access Services

📍 Burkeville, VA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Access Services Inc. , is seeking a Registered Nurse to join a correctional facility team in Burkeville, Virginia . This is a flexible staffing arrangement for Registered Nurses seeking additional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Branch Service Attendant - Powhatan YMCA

🏛️ YMCA of Greater Richmond

📍 Powhatan, VA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Powhatan Family YMCA is currently seeking branch service attendants to maintain the cleanliness and appearance of the facility! This is a part-time position that starts at $11 per hour. DUTIES ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Log Yard Manager

🏛️ Wilson Resources, LLC

📍 Pamplin, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wilson Resources, LLC is currently looking for a highly motivated, full-time log yard manager. The log yard manager would be responsible for the day-to-day operations of our log yard which would ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Farmville Today

Farmville Today

Farmville, VA
ABOUT

With Farmville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

