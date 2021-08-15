These jobs are hiring in Alexandria — and they let you set your own schedule

(Alexandria, LA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Alexandria-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

3. Independent Life Insurance - Agent 100k+ Income - NO Exp Required

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

4. Insurance Business, work from home, Leads, Will train, $75-$300K year

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation $75,000 to $300,000 Annually Benefits Offered Life Employment Type Full-Time Why Work Here? ""Work from home, room for growth, great income, make your own schedule, amazing company ...

5. Office Cleaner/Janitorial

🏛️ Jani King Franchisee

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part time office cleaners needed, Alexandria, La and Pineville area.. Hours and shifts vary, some evenings, nights and weekends. Must pass background check, have reliable transportation. Positive ...

6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Alexandria, LA

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Alexandria, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $15.57 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of 20.11 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...