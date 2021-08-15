Work remotely in Columbus — these positions are open now
(Columbus, GA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101
🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...
2. Account Rep (Remote)
🏛️ USHEALTH Advisors (KAP-HS)
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Account Rep (Remote) Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our ...
3. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr
🏛️ VIPdesk Connect
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...
4. Sales Representative - WORK FROM HOME rh109
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 6
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
7. Customer Retention Representative - $1500 Sign-On Bonus!
🏛️ Globe Life
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Customer Retention Representative 100% Work From Home - We will provide you with equipment! Globe Life Inc. is seeking outgoing people and friendly voices for Full-Time Monday - Friday shifts at our ...
8. Remote Call Center Representative
🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · In our ...
9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
10. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)
🏛️ Varsity Tutors
📍 Columbus, GA
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...
