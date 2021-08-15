No experience necessary — Cheraw companies hiring now

(Cheraw, SC) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cheraw? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Hiring Event - CDL Driver - Average $72,000/Year - Recent Graduates

🏛️ SYGMA - Carolina - Hiring Event - Driver

📍 Chesterfield, SC

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a SYGMA Hiring Event in Charlotte, NC Event Date & Time: Come to our Special Saturday event on August 21st, from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm! Event Address: 2730 Hutchison McDonald Road Charlotte ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Cheraw, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Darlington, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Hiring Student/Inexperienced Drivers

🏛️ Valley Proteins, Inc.

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an ...

5. Accountant Entry Level

🏛️ Recruiting Solutions

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiting Solutions is seeking an experienced Accountant for a manufacturing client located in the Hartsville area . This candidate will have experience in cost accounting and fixed assets in a ...

6. Entry-level Business Operations Role

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level role in business operations? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...

7. Entry-level Information Technology (IT) Role

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level information technology (IT) role? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...