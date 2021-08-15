Cancel
Cheraw, SC

No experience necessary — Cheraw companies hiring now

Cheraw Digest
 7 days ago

(Cheraw, SC) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cheraw? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Hiring Event - CDL Driver - Average $72,000/Year - Recent Graduates

🏛️ SYGMA - Carolina - Hiring Event - Driver

📍 Chesterfield, SC

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a SYGMA Hiring Event in Charlotte, NC Event Date & Time: Come to our Special Saturday event on August 21st, from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm! Event Address: 2730 Hutchison McDonald Road Charlotte ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Cheraw, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Darlington, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Hiring Student/Inexperienced Drivers

🏛️ Valley Proteins, Inc.

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Accountant Entry Level

🏛️ Recruiting Solutions

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiting Solutions is seeking an experienced Accountant for a manufacturing client located in the Hartsville area . This candidate will have experience in cost accounting and fixed assets in a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry-level Business Operations Role

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level role in business operations? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry-level Information Technology (IT) Role

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in an entry-level information technology (IT) role? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Cheraw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

