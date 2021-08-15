Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Wiggins require no experience

(Wiggins, MS) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wiggins companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ MJO Insurance

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an initial entry level candidate who wishes to fast track to management. You will be assigned existing clients while also obtaining new ones and also will be learning how to manage ...

3. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

4. Sales Representative Entry Level - Work From Home

🏛️ Powell / Agency-AIL

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1099 Job Position summary American Income Life Powell Agency is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service ...

5. Optometrist - Medical Based Optometry (Part Time) - Gulfport, MS

🏛️ Aria Care Partners

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $1,200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Optometrist - Medical Based Optometry (Part Time) - Gulfport, MS *Recent grads and experienced optometrists welcome to apply! About Aria Care Partners: Compassionate Care Tailored to the Unique Needs ...