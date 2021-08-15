Cancel
Ponca City, OK

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Ponca City

Posted by 
Ponca City Daily
 7 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Companies in Ponca City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ponca City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSOUU7I00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. E & I Designer II (Electrical/Instrument Designer II)

🏛️ Cenergy International

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB NUMBER: 171795 Job Description · This position is for a contract electrical/instrument Designer · This position is located at the Ponca City Refinery · Typical hours are 8 hours a day Monday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Electrical Designer II & III - 1 Year Contract

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

These positions (Electrical Designer II and III) are located in Ponca City, OK. The pay starts at $40/HR and increases significantly, DOE. SPI and Microstation experience are REQUIRED for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. NEW: Full-Time Flexible General Assembly Worker ($100 Bonus)

🏛️ MyWorkChoice

📍 Arkansas City, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring Full-Time Flexible Workers! Are you looking for a full-time job (24-40 hrs/wk) but, still want the flexibility to choose your schedule on a weekly basis AND drop a shift if you need to

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Geuda Springs, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Restaurant Cook

🏛️ Sooners Corner and Kumback Cafe

📍 Perry, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Cook to join our dedicated kitchen staff! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our professional kitchen. Responsibilities: * Prepare ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. 1st shift Production Associates **Weekly Pay**

🏛️ DTC Workforce Programs

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DTC is seeking candidates who: Like to work in fast-paced environment Look to advance Succeeds with attention to detail Responsibilities may include: Prepares work to be accomplished by studying ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Restaurant Server

🏛️ Sooners Corner and Kumback Cafe

📍 Perry, OK

💰 $4 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Server to become an integral part of our team! You will take orders and serve food to patrons at the dining establishment. Responsibilities: * Serve food and beverages to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Arkansas City, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

