Start immediately with these jobs in Amery

(Amery, WI) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Amery companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Sales W2 Full Benefits Paid Weekly Start Immediately

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Houlton, WI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like a job where every day is different? Do you enjoy meeting new people? The Sales Representative role is an excellent opportunity for energetic, self-motivated, and goal-oriented individuals

2. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Amery, WI

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

3. Crew Leader/Crew Member

🏛️ Ashley's Sparkling Clean

📍 Lindstrom, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! $100 HIRE BONUS AFTER FIRST 90 DAYS!!! HAVE FRIDAY'S OFF!!! No evenings No weekends!!! Work between the hours 7am-5pm We offer lots of perks, tips, holiday bonus (Must meet ...

4. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office

🏛️ Lambert Insurance Agency

📍 Stillwater, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY WITH ADVANCMENT TOWARDS FINANCIAL FREEDOM! HIRING IMMEDIATELY!!! PART TIME OR FULL TIME WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR: - Licensed life insurance agents- or willing to obtain a license ...

5. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Stillwater, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Brooklyn Park, MN Hourly pay rate: Up to ...

6. Customer Service - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Houlton, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Immediate openings available now. Shifts: Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Job opportunities vary by ...

7. 2nd Shift Warehouse Picker

🏛️ Russ Davis Wholesale Inc.

📍 Hammond, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Russ Davis Wholesale, an employee-owned, 65+ year old company has an immediate opening for a 2nd shift order picker located in our Hammond Wisconsin facility. Russ Davis is growing ...

8. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time Cleaner / Bayport - Marsden Building Maintenance...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Bayport, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...