Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Coos Bay companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coos Bay:

1. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2920/week- Coos Bay, OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $2,920 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - Pre-Op - $3001 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $3,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Pre-Op Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Coos Bay, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3001 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,001 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $3,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Coos Bay, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2330.88 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $2,330 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Coos Bay, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

7. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

8. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care)

🏛️ Natural Grocers

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary Range: USD $12.50/Hr. - Overview: The job in a nutshell: Do you have a passion for helping people? Do you believe that you can change the world with your food choices? How about nutrition; do ...

9. Call Center Representative/Enrollment Specialist

🏛️ Pyx Health Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who we are: Mission Pyx Health serves everyone through unwavering commitment to compassionate service, companionship, and humanity. Vision To tackle loneliness, where it matters most, for everyone ...

10. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Alpha Medical Group

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for OR. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Multi ...