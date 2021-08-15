Cancel
Colfax, WA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Colfax

Posted by 
Colfax Today
 7 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Colfax.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colfax:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Washington

📍 Steptoe, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,080 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Colfax, WA

💰 $3,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Colfax, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

3. Sr. I&R Copper & Fiber Technician

🏛️ BRIUS Telecom Solutions LLC

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BRIUS' client is currently recruiting for Sr. Level Broadband Technicians - Great Productivity Bonused Pay and Benefits!!! ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: The technician's primary responsibility is the ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their homes. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

5. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

6. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Customer Loyalty Agent - Retention Specialist

🏛️ inspiro

📍 Moscow, ID

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*This is a Remote Work from Home position available to Idaho residents only. We are unable to hire if you reside in another state.* Do you thrive in a fast-paced, competitive atmosphere? Do you find ...

8. Veterinary Technician

🏛️ Potlatch Veterinary Clinic

📍 Potlatch, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are continuing to grow our staff! Potlatch Veterinary Clinic is looking for a dedicated, certified veterinary technician or a technician with a minimum of 3 years experience that possesses the ...

9. Field Technician ($18/hr. starting pay)

🏛️ Charter Communications

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What is your goal? If you're like a lot of people, you want a career that can grow with you. Spectrum Field Technicians come from all kinds of backgrounds and experience levels. If you're new to the ...

10. Housekeeping Manager

🏛️ HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC

📍 Pullman, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening for a housekeeping manager. The facility is a skilled nursing facility in Pullman Washington. This is a working manager position. You will be working with a small staff and also ...

Colfax Today

Colfax, WA
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

