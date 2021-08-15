Work remotely in Jacksonville — these positions are open now

(Jacksonville, IL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

2. Field Service Engineer - Conveyors, Packaging, Material Handling Equipment - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote Position, be located where you want in a region or nationally! ** ** Industry leader, this is an excellent career move! ** * $29 - $30/hr - First year potential of $90k - $95k ...

3. Contact Tracer (100% Remote)

🏛️ Fortuna BMC

📍 Chatham, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Contract Duration: 6 months Location : Remote Hours : 40 hours/week (rotating shift between 8:30am - 8:30pm) including weekends Job Description: * Project is to support COVID-19 contact tracing and ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Work From Home | PT/FT $65k-$120k Telesales Insurance

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****Our most eager candidates click on this video link ( to review the Corporate Overview video and schedule a phone interview with one of our Hiring Managers.**** -symmetry/ www.abrahbrownagency.com $1 ...

7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

8. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...