No experience necessary — East Liverpool companies hiring now

(East Liverpool, OH) Looking to get your foot in the door in East Liverpool? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 East Liverpool, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Aliquippa, PA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. EHS Admin Assistant

🏛️ Hunter International

📍 Beaver, PA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EHS Admin Beaver, PA $25 /hr. This role will support either the Environmental Health and Safety Function or the Engineering function. EHS Admin Responsibilities * Data entry and records needed in ...

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Shippingport, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPP1 Sewickley, PA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPP1 - Sewickley - 501 North Drive ...