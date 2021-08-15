Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Mineral, VA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Mineral are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver - Oilville - 6162

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Manakin, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

"Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Dominos ...

2. Part-Time Event Appointment Setter

🏛️ MR. FIX-IT

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MR.FIX-IT Home Remodeling Part-Time Event Appointment Setter Part-Time Flexible Hours! Job description Are you a Positive and Outgoing person? Do you want to be a part of a team that will help you ...

3. Circulation Administrative Clerk

🏛️ Free Lance-Star

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Circulation Administrative Clerk Part-time The Free Lance-Star Circulation Department has an immediate opening for a part-time Circulation Administrative Clerk. This position plays a vital role in ...

4. General Cleaner | Janitor

🏛️ PM Building Maintenance

📍 Glen Allen, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Overview: Positions available for part-time evening janitorial positions Innsbrook Area & Nuckols Rd Monday to Friday starts at 6:00PM. 2.5 to 3 hours a night, $10.00 an hour. Duties include ...

5. Part Time CDL A Job-Home Daily- Gordonsville VA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Gordonsville, VA

💰 $175 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION LOOKING FOR CONSISTENT PAY AND DAILY HOME TIME? MUST LIVE WITHIN 60 MILES OF GORDONSVILLE, VA DESCRIPTION * Drivers will operate in MD, NC ...

6. Housekeeper Part Time

🏛️ Fredericksburg Residence Inn

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$250.00 Sign On Bonus! Is cleaning your passion, do you have a great eye for detail? As a housekeeper at Tharaldson Hospitality, you will start your day with a group huddle to get energized to clean ...

7. Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver - Ashland - 4265

🏛️ Triple Virginia C dba Domino's Pizza

📍 Montpelier, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

"Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...