Start tomorrow? Wells companies hiring immediately

(Wells, MN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Wells companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Assistant Machine Operator

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want steady work hours with great starting pay and a chance for advancement? Do you have manufacturing and machine set-up experience? Manpower has immediate openings for Assistant Machine ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

4. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time Day Cleaner / Rochester - Marsden Building Maint...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...

5. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - General Manager for Albert Lea JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® General Manager, you will develop your team, lead your team to achieve goals and objectives ...