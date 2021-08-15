Cancel
Gulf Shores, AL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores News Watch
 7 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gulf Shores companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gulf Shores:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOUKXG00

1. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $4,265 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $4,265 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Pensacola, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN  ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3264 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fairhope, AL

💰 $3,264 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Fairhope, AL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3264 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Gulf Shores, AL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work From Home - Top Company Culture- No Cold Calling

🏛️ The Maddox Agency

📍 Foley, AL

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Maddox Agency is looking for sales consultants to become a part of our fast-growing team to run appointments for mortgage protection, life insurance final expense, and other various products

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant General Manager - New Store Opening!

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager Overview: Looking for an experienced Restaurant General Manager with great coaching and customer service skills for an established, casual dining concept. If you are driven ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Legal Assistant- Commercial law

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Downtown Pensacola, FL law office seeking a Legal Assistant to join their firm! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Alicia Blake Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Driver with Sprinter / Cargo / Transit / Minivan / SUV /SM Box Truck

🏛️ Courier Express

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Courier Express is seeking independent contractor driver, couriers with CARGO VANS and SPRINTERS VANS, TRANSIT VAN, LARGE SUV, MINI VANS for daytime, Mon-Fri last mile distribution delivery routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Chiropractic Office Assistant

🏛️ TEL Staffing

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Front Desk Associate: Successful candidate must be confident, ambitious, friendly, and very high energy. Must possess the ability to work as a member of a team while maintaining a positive attitude ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,099 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pensacola, FL

💰 $3,099 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Pensacola, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Gulf Shores News Watch

ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

