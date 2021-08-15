Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MS

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Columbia

Posted by 
Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Columbia.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Columbia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSOUIlo00

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Family First Life Monarch

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Insurance Agent to join our team! You will be responsible for expanding the company's book of business by selling various types of insurance policies to new and existing clients

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,185 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $2,185 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Tableau Developer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tableau Developer If you are a Tableau Developer with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us 1. We are expanding at a rate that is requiring purchasing more real estate for office ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $1872/week- Hattiesburg, MS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $1,872 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Mingledorff's Inc.

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mingledorff's is currently seeking an experienced Warehouse Associate for our Hattiesburg location. Our company offers comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, a generous paid time off and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Mechanic

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Tylertown, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 7 days of paid time off - increases to 14 days at 3 years of service Optional employee-paid additional life insurance and 401K plan BCBS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Water Leak Detection Technician

🏛️ American Leak Detection, Inc.

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Leak Detection - Water Leak Detection Technician Greater Hattiesburg Area Base Salary * Annual Salary $37k-$41k ($18-$20hrly) depending on experience * Advancement and commission ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Columbia Updates

Columbia Updates

Columbia, MS
58
Followers
154
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Columbia, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Real Estate#Family First Life#Insurance Agent#Cpm#Driver Hattiesburg#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Vivian#Ms#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Med Surg#Tableau Developer#Cybercoders Hattiesburg#Nomad#Bcbs#Club Staffing Hattiesburg#Sonography Technician#Allied Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy