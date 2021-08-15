Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Columbia.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Columbia:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

2. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Family First Life Monarch

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Insurance Agent to join our team! You will be responsible for expanding the company's book of business by selling various types of insurance policies to new and existing clients

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,185 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $2,185 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

5. Tableau Developer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tableau Developer If you are a Tableau Developer with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us 1. We are expanding at a rate that is requiring purchasing more real estate for office ...

6. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $1872/week- Hattiesburg, MS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $1,872 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

7. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Mingledorff's Inc.

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mingledorff's is currently seeking an experienced Warehouse Associate for our Hattiesburg location. Our company offers comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, a generous paid time off and ...

8. Mechanic

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Tylertown, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 7 days of paid time off - increases to 14 days at 3 years of service Optional employee-paid additional life insurance and 401K plan BCBS ...

9. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

10. Water Leak Detection Technician

🏛️ American Leak Detection, Inc.

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Leak Detection - Water Leak Detection Technician Greater Hattiesburg Area Base Salary * Annual Salary $37k-$41k ($18-$20hrly) depending on experience * Advancement and commission ...