Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

A job on your schedule? These Fort Collins positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 7 days ago

(Fort Collins, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fort Collins-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOUHt500

1. Financial Services - Part-Time & Entry Level - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team In Northern Colorado beyond just Ft. Collins - searching for associates in Greeley, Longmont ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PT Security Officer $15/hr $500 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer - $500 Sign On Bonus! *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - Starting at $14.00 pr/hr At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your potential and your contribution ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Store Associate (4426 South College Ave - Store 0253)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part Time Assistant Manager (4426 South College Ave - Store 0253)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Event Sales Representative

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time: (part time available in some cities not listed) Compensation : $50,000 + / annually (Guarantee of $17.25/ hour and commission) Locations : Columbus, OH - OSU, Boise, ID - Boise State ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part-time Receiving Associate

🏛️ Burlington Stores Inc

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION 4417 Corbett Avenue Fort Collins CO US 80525 Overview In-Hire Rate: $12.32/Hour New Store Opening in Fort Collins, CO in September 2021! During these unprecedented times we recognize our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Severance, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Clinical Equipment Technician

🏛️ UCHealth

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary: Inspects and distributes assigned basic medical equipment. Work Schedule: Part Time Weekend (40 hour/ per two week pay period) Responsibilities: * Responds to basic support requests

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
69
Followers
186
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Rings Financial Greeley#Pt Security#Retail Sales Associate#Id Boise State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy