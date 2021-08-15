A job on your schedule? These Fort Collins positions offer flexible hours

(Fort Collins, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fort Collins-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Financial Services - Part-Time & Entry Level - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team In Northern Colorado beyond just Ft. Collins - searching for associates in Greeley, Longmont ...

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. PT Security Officer $15/hr $500 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer - $500 Sign On Bonus! *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...

4. Part-time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - Starting at $14.00 pr/hr At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your potential and your contribution ...

5. Part Time Store Associate (4426 South College Ave - Store 0253)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

6. Part Time Assistant Manager (4426 South College Ave - Store 0253)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

7. Event Sales Representative

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time: (part time available in some cities not listed) Compensation : $50,000 + / annually (Guarantee of $17.25/ hour and commission) Locations : Columbus, OH - OSU, Boise, ID - Boise State ...

8. Part-time Receiving Associate

🏛️ Burlington Stores Inc

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION 4417 Corbett Avenue Fort Collins CO US 80525 Overview In-Hire Rate: $12.32/Hour New Store Opening in Fort Collins, CO in September 2021! During these unprecedented times we recognize our ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Severance, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

10. Clinical Equipment Technician

🏛️ UCHealth

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary: Inspects and distributes assigned basic medical equipment. Work Schedule: Part Time Weekend (40 hour/ per two week pay period) Responsibilities: * Responds to basic support requests