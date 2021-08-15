Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Atlanta.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atlanta:

1. Home Daily Flex | Guaranteed $1,100 Per Week

🏛️ Ruan Transportation

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $1,100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HOME DAILY FLEX | GUARANTEED $1,100 PER WEEK | DACULA, GA Sign On Bonus: $10,000 Call (844) 837-6770 or Apply Online About the Job This truck driving position based in Dacula, GA, delivers groceries ...

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

3. Senior Account Manager

🏛️ BlueCrew

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring an Sr. Account Manager to oversee our large, enterprise client relationships. This individual will be responsible for building strong executive level relationships and growing their ...

4. Director of Operating Standards

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Sandy Springs, GA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Operating standards Responsibilities: Determine research and development programs, policies, and operational procedures for each of our brands. Conduct needs analysis and effect ...

5. Client Engagement Specialist (J11497:GA)

🏛️ Pareto Law

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Client Engagement Specialist Location: Atlanta Pareto Law values diversity and promotes equality. We encourage and welcome applications from all sections of society and are more than happy ...

6. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

7. HR Associate- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

🏛️ Paradies Lagardère

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY: The Human Resources Associate will provide support in a variety of areas within the Human Resources department. The Specialist may be assigned a specific group of responsibilities ...

8. Shipping and Receiving

🏛️ MSI

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping and Receiving Warehouse Location: Atlanta, GA Summary: The shipping and receiving clerk is responsible for performing a variety of shipping and receiving tasks under general supervision. The ...

9. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.50 an hour R15583 Lawn Specialist 8145 Troon Circle, Austell, Georgia 30168 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...

10. PART-TIME WORK WITH FULL-TIME PAY (Smyrna)

🏛️ Nationwide Group

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Call Center is currently looking to Staff Out-Bound Agents. We are looking to expand with Energetic Self Starters that want to have fun and make money! We are launching a new campaign to offer ...