Get hired! Job openings in and around Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) Companies in Chelan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chelan:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,821 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,821 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Banquet Chef / Manager

🏛️ Siren Song Wines

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Siren Song is in the business of delighting our customers . The way we achieve this mission is through delivering excellence. That means excellence in our products, service, customer interaction, and ...

3. CDL-A Driver Jobs with Ace Hardware - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ace Hardware Corporation

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ace Hardware is hiring Class A company drivers in your area! $10,000 Sign-On Bonus! We want you to have a long-term career you can be truly proud of, competitive pay, and comprehensive benefits for ...

4. Associate Veterinarian

🏛️ Brewster Veterinary Clinic

📍 Brewster, WA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Small Animal Veterinarian to join us at our active clinic in Brewster, Washington. We are currently a two-doctor practice, looking for a third to join our team. Our goal is to ...

5. Male Caregiver - Wenatchee - $15-19 Per Hour

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring for Male Caregivers to work with our home care clients. We've recently started service with several new clients that are requesting a male caregiver to work with them. Our ...

6. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Brewster, WA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Brewster, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

7. Line Cook

🏛️ Siren Song Winery

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Siren Song Winery and Restaurant Line Cook/Pizza Cook Position is located at the winery and restaurant located at 635 South Lakeshore Road in Chelan, WA. We are in the business of delighting our ...

8. Runner (vacation homes) - $18/hr

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

9. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ardenvoir, WA

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...