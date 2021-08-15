Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Chelan

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 7 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Companies in Chelan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chelan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOUF7d00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,821 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,821 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Banquet Chef / Manager

🏛️ Siren Song Wines

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Siren Song is in the business of delighting our customers . The way we achieve this mission is through delivering excellence. That means excellence in our products, service, customer interaction, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Driver Jobs with Ace Hardware - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ace Hardware Corporation

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ace Hardware is hiring Class A company drivers in your area! $10,000 Sign-On Bonus! We want you to have a long-term career you can be truly proud of, competitive pay, and comprehensive benefits for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Associate Veterinarian

🏛️ Brewster Veterinary Clinic

📍 Brewster, WA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Small Animal Veterinarian to join us at our active clinic in Brewster, Washington. We are currently a two-doctor practice, looking for a third to join our team. Our goal is to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Male Caregiver - Wenatchee - $15-19 Per Hour

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring for Male Caregivers to work with our home care clients. We've recently started service with several new clients that are requesting a male caregiver to work with them. Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Brewster, WA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Brewster, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Line Cook

🏛️ Siren Song Winery

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Siren Song Winery and Restaurant Line Cook/Pizza Cook Position is located at the winery and restaurant located at 635 South Lakeshore Road in Chelan, WA. We are in the business of delighting our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Runner (vacation homes) - $18/hr

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ardenvoir, WA

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
50
Followers
238
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Chelan, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Nonfarm Payrolls#Wa#Onestaff Medical#Cdl#Small Animal Veterinarian#Serengeti Care#Male Caregivers#Club Staffing Brewster#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy