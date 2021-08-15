Get hired! Job openings in and around Oakland

Cancel
Oakland, CA

Oakland Observer
 7 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Companies in Oakland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oakland:


1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Milpitas, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Sales Associate/ Account Manager with experience in Biotech Sales! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Emmet Nitto Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

3. Office Operations Admin

🏛️ Maven Recruiting Group

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a company known as an "industry disruptor?" Are you an organized, detail-oriented and motivated team-player? Do you enjoy having your hands on multiple initiatives? Do you have ...

4. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ JB Wholesale Roofing and Building Supplies

📍 Canyon, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At JB Wholesale, an SRS Distribution company, the Customer Service Associate will assist our walk-in customers directly, coordinate closely with our outside sales force, drivers and warehouse ...

5. $21.50/hr & $500 Signing Bonus! Driver Team Operations Lead

🏛️ SPIN

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring for AM shift (7am-3pm) & PM shift (2pm-10pm) Receive $500 signing bonus after 60 days! About the Role At Spin we give people the freedom to move. Our Market Operations team is looking ...

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $24.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

7. Yard Clerk/Truck Drivers

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YARD DRIVERS IN OAKLAND, CA $200 GIFT CARD SIGN ON BONUS ProLogistix is currently hiring Yard drivers for a fast growing logistics company in Oakland, CA. These are Temp to Hire positions. We ...

8. Production & Packaging Associate

🏛️ Obour Foods

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Obour Foods is a small, local producer of gourmet hummus and tahini, founded in San Francisco in 2017. We currently operate in 12 farmers' markets around the Bay Area but are growing ...

9. Merchandiser - Start at $19/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Golden Brands - San Jose, CA - Merchandiser

📍 Union City, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GOLDEN BRANDS IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in San Jose, CA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $19/Hour + OT Career Advancement ...

10. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

