Utica, NY

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Utica

Posted by 
Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 7 days ago

(UTICA, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Utica.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Utica:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOUCTS00

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2916 weekly in NY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,916 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 New Hartford, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $22.50/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Tailored Management

📍 Oriskany, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This role would require taking incoming phone calls from beneficiaries to assist with forms for life insurance claims. Key Responsibilities: * Handles telephone inquiries * Checks Group Life claim ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Receiving Associate

🏛️ Staffworks CNY

📍 Rome, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bulk Oil Team Member/Receiving Associate Pay: $18/hr Schedule: M-F 2pm-10:30pm Staffworks is seeking reliable employees to join their award winning team! Apply now to learn how YOU can earn a $1,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,282 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,282 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Utica, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,282 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,282 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Utica, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2282 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,282 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Utica, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2282 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2205.36 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $2,205 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Utica, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

